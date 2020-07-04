Semiconductor Materials Market: Industrial Output, Import & Export, Consumer Consumption And Forecast 2028

Owing to the increased demand from various end-user industries, the market is expected to experience a stimulating growth during the forecast period. In addition to large temperature limits and high electron mobility, the ability of these materials to consume less power is expected to positively impact the global market.

Half-conductor materials are a significant innovation in the electronics industry. It can be accredited for its high electron mobility, large temperature limits and low energy consumption. By using materials such as silicon (Si), germanium (Ge) and gallium arsenide (GaAs), electronics manufacturers were able to replace conventional thermionic devices which produced electronic products

Silicon is a normal leading material but its excited electrons shift from the valence boundary to the conductive band until it is caused by increasing temperatures. And in this state, silicon is a conductor. The level of stimulation can be maintained at certain levels in accordance with different applications.

The Semiconductor Materials Market is segmented by material (silicon carbide, gallium manganese arsenide, copper indium gallium serenide, molybdenum disulfide, and bismuth telluride), by application (process chemicals, photomasks, electronic gases, photoresistant ancillaries, sputtering targets, substrates, lead frames, ceramic packages, bonding wire, encapsulation resins, and die attach materials), by end-use industry (automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace &defense, and packaging).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. BASF SE

2. LG Chem Ltd

3. Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd

4. Henkel AG & Co

5. KGaA

6. Kyocera Corporation

7. Sumitomo Chemical Company

8. and Dow Chemical Co.

Market Segmentation:

By Material:

o Silicon Carbide

o Gallium Manganese Arsenide

o Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

o Molybdenum Disulfide

o Bismuth Telluride

By Application:

o Process Chemicals

o Photomasks

o Electronic Gases

o Photoresistant Ancillaries

o Sputtering Targets

o Substrates

o Lead Frames

o Ceramic Packages

o Bonding Wire

o Encapsulation Resins

o Die Attach Materials

By End-use Industry:

o Automotive

o Electrical & Electronics

o Aerospace &Defense

o Packaging

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Material

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Material

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Material

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Material

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Material

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Material

o By Application

o By End-use Industry

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Market size estimation of the global semiconductor materials market on a regional and global basis.

o The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Profiling of major companies operating in the semiconductor materials market with key developments.

o Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market.

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

