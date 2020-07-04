Retail Analytics Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Retail Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.84% from 2017 to 2025.

Retail analytics helps in information gathering and assessment of data across the entire value chain. Retail analytics improves businesses by providing new and faster ways to identify product and channel preferences, understand inventory demands in real time and serve consumers in a better way, increases resonance with the customer, improves stock management, improve decision making, thus ensuring the operation is more flexible and efficient.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand for cloud-based analytics

1.2 Increasing adoption of merging In-store and digital operations

1.3 Increasing internet penetration

1.4 Emergence of machine learning, AI and augmented reality

1.5 Growing usage of data intensive platform and rapid adoption of social media

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising consumer preferences

2.2 Lack of technical expertise

2.3 High infrastructure cost

Market Segmentation:

The Global Retail Analytics Market is segmented on the end user, business function, organization size, component, deployment model, application, and region.

1. End User:

1.1 Online

1.2 Offline

2. Business Function:

2.1 Supply Chain

2.2 Marketing

2.3 Finance

2.4 Store Operation

2.5 Sales

3. Organization Size:

3.1 Large Enterprises

3.2 Small and Medium Organizations

4. By Component:

4.1 Software

4.2 Services

4.2.1 Managed services

4.2.2 Professional services

4.2.2.1 Support and training services

4.2.2.2 Implementation and consulting services

5. By Deployment Mode:

5.1 Cloud-based

5.2 On-premises

6. By Application:

6.1 Customer Management

6.2 Merchandising Analysis

6.3 Inventory Analysis

6.4 Pricing Analysis

6.5 Performance Analysis

6.6 Yield Analysis

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Fujitsu Limited

2. Microstrategy Incorporated

3. Information Builders

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. 1010data, Inc.

6. Oracle Corporation

7. Angoss Software Corporation

8. SAP SE

9. Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

10. SAS Institute Inc.

11. Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions Private Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

