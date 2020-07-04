Potential Impact Of COVID-19 On Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market | Leading Companies Analysis 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market size was estimated at USD 7.49 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for integrating equipment in addition to flexible and innovative packing is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

In the pharmaceutical sector, packaging equipment is required for primary and secondary packing, as well as labeling and coding of the products. Highly sophisticated packing machines are required to safeguard the drugs and keep them free of contamination. Moreover, there have been regulations for the serialization and tracing of pharmaceutical products, which has further propelled the demand for packaging equipment.

The U.S. is the largest pharmaceutical market in terms of production as well as consumption. In 2018, U.S. spent USD 485 billion on medicines, and it is expected to reach over USD 600 billion by 2023; this, in turn, expected to have a positive impact on the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market over the forecast period. Filling machines are majorly used as part of the production line owing to the need for immediate packing of the manufactured products.

Growing population, increased awareness pertaining to the diseases, and high spending potential on pharmaceutical products is expected to drive the pharmaceutical industry, in turn, driving the packaging equipment market. Moreover, several governments have undertaken numerous efforts to provide medicines to common people at affordable prices, which has increased the demand for packaging equipment across the globe.

The global packaging equipment market is dominated by multinationals, which are majorly headquartered in Europe and North America. Ascending demand for the technologically advanced, highly automated, and integrated packing solutions in the developed economies, including U.S., Germany, Russia, and Italy are expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period.

Several manufacturers have undertaken research & development initiatives to produce highly sophisticated and efficient equipment at competitive prices. Furthermore, there is a continued demand for complete packaging lines that can incorporate numerous functions from a single source and for modular machines that can offer flexibility driven by the increased variety of materials and styles.

Machine

Type Insights of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

The filling machine segment was valued at USD 2.68 billion in 2018, and it is projected to show substantial growth over the forecast period. Filling machines are used to separate the product from the produced bulk using predefined values and dispense it in a container with optimum accuracy.

There are different types of filling machines used in the market to manufacture numerous products including lotions, creams, tablets, syrups, powders, liquids into various containers like vials, bottles, and ampoules of which vial filling, powder filling, tube filling, and syringe filling machines are commonly used.

The wrapping machine is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2025. The burgeoning e-commerce industry and an increase in the total production output, especially in emerging industrial economies across the globe are expected to drive the segment demand.

Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) was the second-largest machine-type segment, and it was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of flexible packing in the medical industry, along with the fast and economic functioning of the machines.

Regional Insights of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

The demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment in Europe was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2018 and is dominated by the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry in Germany, Italy, UK, and Russia. The majority of the global manufacturers of packaging equipment are based in Europe, particularly in Germany and Italy, and also account for a significant share of the total exports of the machines across the globe.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2018. This growth is likely to be fueled by the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector in the region, especially in the developing economies of Asia Pacific. In addition, several global players have set up their manufacturing facilities in the region, especially in China and India, to cater to the demand from numerous end-use industries and also gain cost advantages.

Central & South America pharmaceutical packaging equipment market accounted for a minor share of 6.0%. However, the market offers tremendous potential and opportunities in the field of packaging machinery. The region is expected to gain economic recovery due to the end of the recession in Brazil and other countries, which is projected to contribute to the steady growth of the packaging machinery market over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2025. The growth is attributed to growing investments in the pharmaceutical sector by the U.S., coupled with the growing demand for technologically advanced, flexible, and integrated machinery.

Market Share Insights of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

The major players in the industry include Robert Bosch GmbH, Romaco Holding, Marchesini Group, Korber AG, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Uhlmann Group, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Equipment, Bausch + Strobel, and Coesia among others. These companies are engaged in providing extensive, customized pharmaceutical packaging machineries.

The presence of a large number of manufacturers in the global market has led the key players to invest in innovative techniques to maintain their market share and gain a competitive advantage. Key participants are majorly investing in innovative technologies like robotics, big data, and Human Machine Interface (HMI) to produce highly productive and efficient machines.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market report on the basis of machine type, and region:

Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Filling

Labelling

Form Fill & Seal

Cartoning

Wrapping

Palletizing

Cleaning

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580