North America Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market 2020 | Analyzing The COVID-19 Impact Followed By Restraints, Opportunities And Projected Developments

The North America self-contained breathing apparatus market size was estimated at USD 514.9 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Growing industries in North America, such as oil and gas, chemicals, and manufacturing, are anticipated to augment product demand on account of increasing workforce capacities.

Demand for self-contained breathing apparatus is exponentially increasing as they provide the maximum level of protection available to wearers. This system is handy and admits no contaminated outside air into the apparatus. Furthermore, the product offers protection from surroundings that are oxygen-deficit or contain levels of contaminants that are above immediately dangerous to life or health (IDLH) concentrations, as defined by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

People are increasingly hiring private firms to supplement the firefighters provided by state and local governments in the U.S. Moreover, insurance companies are readily hiring/collaborating with firefighting crews to offer mitigation services to customers, which is expected to drive the demand for self-contained breathing apparatus over the coming years.

Increasing number of industrial accidents and injuries has forced regulating bodies to become more stringent. Federal and local agencies have been enforcing mandatory regulations and actions in order to reduce the occurrence of these accidents. For instance, updates in the standards developed by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), such as new voice intelligibility requirements, are expected to increase product demand over the forecast period.

Growing use of respiratory protective equipment in oil and gas drilling activities, electric power utility, and combustible dust industries has contributed to product penetration in the region over the past few years. Strict government policies regarding the safety of employees are also expected to boost demand for self-contained breathing apparatus over the coming years.

Carbon fiber, which is a preferred raw material in manufacturing self-contained breathing apparatus, suffered a price hike during mid-2012 on account of high dependency from aerospace and high-end automotive industries. Carbon fiber is majorly used in aircraft and high-end vehicles manufacturing. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient, lighter aircraft and automobiles is estimated to drive carbon fiber demand, which in turn is responsible for premium prices. This could hamper the global market.

End-user Insights of North America Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market

In terms of end user, the North America self-contained breathing apparatus market is categorized into fire services, oil and gas, mining, chemical/petrochemical, industrial, law enforcement, military, and navy, and others. Growing concerns regarding airborne contaminants such as smoke, carbon monoxide, and toxic gases in waste remediation and petrochemical industries are expected to propel the demand for self-contained breathing apparatus over the forecast period.

Burgeoning industries such as automotive, metal forming, manufacturing, and glassmaking are anticipated to propel the demand for respiratory protection equipment. This can be attributed to rise in occupational health risks in the glass manufacturing industry, which is primarily related to the presence of fine airborne particulate matter (PM) such as lead oxide, boron, arsenic, tin, nickel, and cobalt.

Comfort plays a crucial role while manufacturing self-contained breathing apparatus and it highly depends on the end-use application. For instance, if the product is only used in emergencies such as performing unexpected maintenance in a confined space or shutting down a leaking valve, then comfort would not be as crucial as it would be in other situations where these products are used on a regular basis, such as firefighting.

Country Insights

High product penetration in the U.S. is attributed to stringent regulatory scenario and growing employee awareness regarding personal safety. Increasing number of largescale infrastructure investment projects in the industrial sector in New York, Missouri, and Los Angeles is expected to boost industry growth, thereby driving the demand for self-contained breathing apparatus in the U.S.

Favorable conditions such as availability of highly skilled labor at low cost, affordable modern infrastructure, and proximity to high-demand markets that ensure smooth exports for starting new manufacturing facilities in Mexico are expected to augment the number of manufacturing facilities in the country. This, in turn, is anticipated to have a positive impact on product demand in manufacturing applications.

The manufacturing industry in Canada is projected to witness growth on account of increased investment in mining and transportation sectors, thereby, driving the demand for self-contained breathing apparatus. Manufacturing facilities are reaching their peak capacity utilization, thus, leading to increased requirement for new facilities. This is expected to boost product demand in construction and manufacturing applications.

Market Share Insights of North America Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market

The regional market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players such as Scott Safety, MSA, Dragerwerk, Avon Protection Systems, and Honeywell. The industry focuses on adopting strategies such as product portfolio expansion, product development, and distribution network expansion. In addition, manufacturers have adopted sustainable solutions to reap long-term benefits and ease the availability of raw materials.

Constant need for innovation and development on account of increasing user expectations and shifting health and safety regulations has forced manufacturers to spend more on R&D in order to develop efficient products. For instance, Honeywell is using radio frequency identification (RFID) tags on its products, which links it to firefighters in order to communicate any problems with the apparatus and receive evacuation notices from the command.

This report forecasts revenue growth at regional and country levels and provides an analysis on latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the North America self-contained breathing apparatus market report on the basis of end user and region:

