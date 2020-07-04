Mud Pumps MARKET INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY & INCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT FORECAST

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mud Pumps market.

Global Mud Pumps Market: Overview

Mud pumps are usually driven by electric or diesel motors which are designed to move heavy mud or sludge. Mud pumps are similar to trash pumps, sludge pumps, and sewage pumps and comes in different varieties from small, huge as well as high pressure pumps. Large mud pumps are majorly used for petroleum drilling rigs and smaller versions of mud pumps are used for industrial, construction, and water system usage.

Global Mud Pumps Market: Dynamics

increasing demand for mud pumps for rapidly growing directional and horizontal petroleum drilling activities is expected to drive growth of the target market. For instance, in May 2017, Energy Recovery, Inc., the leader in pressure energy technology for industrial fluid flows, had launched MTeq which is a pumping solution engineered to increase productivity and reduce operating costs in the mud pumping process in oil & gas drilling applications. In addition, increasing investment in R&D activities for product innovations in terms of technology, performance, shelf life, features, and design for mud pumps, is also expected to bolster growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Latest trend shows that, regulatory agencies are convincing manufacturers and consumers to opt for electric mud pumps to lessen the impact of fuel engine mud pumps on the environment. Moreover, rising demand for pumps coupled with increasing oil & gas exploration activities is about to create an opportunity for the target market.

Global Mud Pumps Market: Segment Analysis

Global mud pumps market is segmented on the basis of type, drive type, application, and geography.

On the basis of type, the global market is segmented into duplex, triplex, and quintuplex. The triplex segment account for significant market share, owing to extensive oil & gas exploration activities.

By mode of operation, the global market is segmented into electric and fuel engine. Fuel engine in terms of segment accounts for major market share revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. However, the electric mode of transaction segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Mud Pumps Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global mud pumps market in terms of revenue. Factors such as technological advancements and growing unconventional resources /reserves in countries such as US and Canada in the region. For example, in 2014, LEWCO, Inc. has developed W-3000 mud pump model for oil drilling, which can handle power up to 3000 HP.

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for second-highest revenue share in the global mud pumps market, followed by markets in Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America, and respectively. Further, countries such as China and India have experienced a substantial growth due to increasing mining activities and natural gas import and export activities. The Middle East & Africa is also expected to propel growth of the target market during the forecast period, owing to recent discovery of offshore oilfields in countries such as Egypt, Tanzania, and Mozambique.

Global Mud Pumps Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Duplex

Triplex

Quintuplex

Segmentation by Mode of Operation:

Electric

Fuel Engine

Segmentation by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

