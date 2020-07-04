Mobile Application Security Market Insights By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2020-2025

The Global Mobile Application Security Market was valued at USD 1026.89 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8196.29 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.96% from 2017 to 2025.

Mobile application security refers to a comprehensive security solution for mobile applications running on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. It is intended to protect personal or enterprise data stored in these devices. Mobile application security involves examining the structure of mobile applications and studying how they work, as well as looking at major threat areas and what hackers or other attackers want to accomplish. Mobile application security system provides encryption of data, sandboxing of applications, ensures transport layer security, and user authentication and authorization.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand for SaaS-based application security solutions

1.2 Increasing demand for protection against web-based malware

1.3 Growing malware threats

1.4 Increasing demand for end-to-end security solutions

1.5 Growing internet usage

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor knowledge about application based malware threats

2.2 Costly application security solutions

2.3 Issues with acceptance in enterprise segment

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mobile Application Security Market is segmented on the deployment mode, solution, organization size, vertical, and region.

1. By Deployment Mode:

1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premise

2. By Solution:

2.1 Compliance management

2.2 Web security

2.3 Data backup and recovery

2.4 Anti-Virus

2.5 Anti-Theft

2.6 IAM and Authentication

3. Organization Size:

3.1 Large Enterprises

3.2 Small and Medium Organizations

3.3 Individuals

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Retail

4.6 Aerospace and Defense

4.7 Media and Entertainment

4.8 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. VMWare (EMC)

2. Lookout, Inc.

3. Symantec Corporation

4. Airpatrol Corporation

5. Trend Micro

6. Kaspersky Lab

7. McAfee (Intel Security)

8. Avast Software S.R.O.

9. Mobileiron

10. AVG Technologies

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Mobile Application Security Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

