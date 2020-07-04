Magnetic Refrigeration Market Competitive Intelligence And Tracking Report Till 2028

Magnetic cooling technology is used for the purpose of cooling which is based on the magnetocaloric effect. The system is widely used for achieving extremely low temperatures in refrigerators. The modern refrigeration method usually uses hydrofluorocarbons.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. Whirlpool Corporation
2. Toshiba
3. Astronautics Corporation of America
4. Samsung Electronics
5. General Electric
6. BASF
7. Camfridge
8. Eramet
9. and Haier
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
o Refrigerators
o Heat Pumps
o Air Conditioning Systems
By Application:
o Industrial Refrigeration
o Domestic Refrigeration
o Commercial Refrigeration
o Refrigerated Transportation & Logistics
o Food & Beverages Processing
o Automotive HVAC
o Healthcare
o Others
By Region:
North America
o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o By Type
o By Application
Western Europe
o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
o By Type
o By Application
Eastern Europe
o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)
o By Type
o By Application
o Asia Pacific
o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o By Type
o By Application
Middle East
o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
o By Type
o By Application
Rest of the World
o By Region (South America, Africa)
o By Type
o By Application
