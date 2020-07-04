Know About Covid-19 Impact on Sports Supplements Market | Insights on Size, Share, Demand, Trends & Key Players

The surging urbanization and growing numbers of fitness centers and health clubs are the key growth drivers for the global sports supplement market. The key trends observed in the global sports supplement market include growing demand for caffeine-free products and increasing investment of companies in product development. With the growing health concern of consumers, the demand for supplements with least side effects has been on surge. Under this impact, the demand for caffeine-free sports supplements has grown considerably in the past few years.

The caffeine consumption leads to reduction in feeling of effort during strenuous exercise. The caffeine-free supplements also have muscular benefits. Caffeine preserves the metabolic fall that raises the blood glucose levels; however it also constricts the blood circulation. Several nutritionists also suggest the use of stimulant-free pre-workout supplements. With the growing awareness about functions of a particular ingredient of sports supplements, the demand for caffeine-free sports supplements is expected to augment during the forecast period.

The demand of sports supplement consumers have been inclining towards products that offer them more benefits over the traditional ones. The consumers have been searching for the products that give genuine results and prove value for their money. This has been encouraging the companies to increase their investment for introducing products with new ingredients to cater to their consumer’s needs more subtly. In order to increase the efficacy of their products, the sports supplement manufacturers have been investing in clinical research.