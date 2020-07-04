Insect Repellent Market to Register Exponential Growth During COVID-19 Pandemic 2019 – 2026

Insect repellent is a chemical substance applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces, which discourages insects from landing or climbing on that surface. Insect repellents are divided into two chemical classes, namely, synthetic chemicals, such as DEET (N, N-diethyl-3-methylbenzamide), picaridin, and plant-derived oils, such as oil of lemon eucalyptus and oil of citronella. Mostly, natural substances are used in herbal insect repellents. Adoption of such natural ingredients in insect repellents on rise to avoid problems such as skin rashes, allergies, and others.

According to a study conducted by the U.S. national library of medicine, people reported different health problems such a breathing problem, itching in eyes, and headache after using insect repellents. Manufacturers are coming up with various products that have less harmful effect on humans. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the insect repellent market growth significantly during the forecast period.

Temperature of earth has continued to rise during the past few years and is expected to rise in the coming years as well, owing to the rising levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Hot temperature provides optimum conditions for mosquitoes to breed and increases their level of activeness. Thus, impact of the rise in global warming would directly impact the growth of mosquito population, which, in turn, would lead to an increase in the penetration of products designed to repel them.

The recent outbreak of zika virus caused by bite of Aedes mosquito, spread across regions of North America and South Africa. The impact of mosquito borne diseases is expected to increase in the coming years owing to increasing population of mosquitoes and transmission of virus from pregnant ladies to their children.

Toxic substances present in mosquito repellents such as DEET causes skin rashes, breathing problem, and other health hazards. While, the smoke emitted from burning mosquito coil is also poisonous for children and pregnant women.

With the growing incidences of health hazards caused by such chemical based mosquito repellents, consumers have begun to switch their preferences toward herbal based products. Presently, people in the developed regions have started to use sprays, cream, and oils based on neem, citronella oil, birch tree bark, and other plant-based ingredients. The change in the preference toward herb-based mosquito repellent is expected to garner the growth of the market in coming years. For instance, companies such as Godrej has come up with natural mosquito repellent fabric roll on, which is good for children . Manufacturers are coming up with various different products that have less harmful effects on humans. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the insect repellent market growth significantly during the forecast period.

The global insect repellent market is segmented on the basis insect type, product type, and region. Based on insect type, it is mosquito, bugs, fly repellent, and others. By product type, it is divided into vaporizers, spray, cream, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed for the global insect repellent market include Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Godrej Company, Dabur International, Johnson and Johnson, Spectrum Brands, Jyothi Labs, Swayer Ltd., Himalaya Herbals, Enesis Group, and Quantum Health.

