Industrial Valves Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate for the COVID-19 Period 2026

Global Industrial Valves Market was valued US$ 66.25 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 99.76 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than 5.25% during a forecast period. Global Industrial Valves Market is segmented by Material Type, by Size, by Valve Type, by Industry and by Region.

Industrial Valves Market by Material Type segment is classified into Cast Iron, Steel, Cryogenic and Alloy Based. By Size type classified into Up to 1, 1 to 6, 6 to 25, 25 to 50, 50 and Larger. By Valve Type segment classified into Ball, Butterfly, Gate, Globe, Check and Plug. By industry type classified into Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power. Geographically split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

In terms of Material Type Segment Cryogenic Valves segment is major in the Industrial Valves Market. For the purpose of isolation Cryogenic Valves installed in oil and gas and chemical industry used to separate two Medias. In terms of Valve type segment Plug Valves will be growing faster than other Valves because of the competitive trend in the APAC and European chemical companies. The oil & gas industry is anticipated to account for the major size of the industrial valve market during the forecast period also the increased reserves in natural gas exploration and refineries are probable to boost the demand for these valves.

Industrial Valves Market demand increases day by day because smart city development project its essential. Huge demand for automation and predictive maintenance techniques from manufacturing industries also integrate iiot technique in industry. It slow down in gas and oil extraction and fabrication cost is very high.

Asia Pacific hold the major share in the global Industrial Valves market due rise in urbanisation, rapid industrialization and increasing population and growing demand for industrialisation will boost the demand for Industrial Valves market. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in Vibration Level Switch Market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. AVK Holding A/S, Avcon Controls Private Limited, Cameron -Schlumberger Limited, Crane Co., Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Forbes Marshall, IMI Plc., Metso, The Weir Group Plc., among others.

Scope of the Global Industrial Valves Market:

Global Industrial Valves Market, By Material Type:

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Cryogenic

Alloy Based

Others

Global Industrial Valves Market, By Size:

Up to 1

1 to 6

6 to 25

25 to 50

50 and Larger

Global Industrial Valves Market, By Valve Type:

Globe Valves

Plug Valves

Safety Valves

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves

Gate Valves

Global Industrial Valves Market, By Industry:

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Construction

Agriculture

Pulp & Paper

Metals & Mining

Others

Global Industrial Valves Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Key Players Operating In Global Industrial Valves Market:

Emerson

Weir Group PLC

Flowserve

Cameron – Schlumberger

IMI PLC

Spirax Sarco

Crane Co.

Kitz Corporation

Metso Corporation

Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Velan Inc.

Samson AG

AVK Holding A/S

Avcon Controls

Forbes Marshall

Swagelok

Hamâ€“Let

Dwyer Instruments

KIM Valves

Apollo Valves

