Incredible Growth of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market 2020 Growing with Major Eminent Key Players – Jiachen Group, Qinghua Refractory Group, Dashiqiao Huamei Group

Dead burning is also called hard burning. It is a process in which a refractory raw material is calcined at a sufficiently high temperature to achieve sufficient sintering.

Dead burning is also called hard burning. It is a process in which a refractory raw material is calcined at a sufficiently high temperature to achieve sufficient sintering. Dead Burn Magnesia (DBM) is the main raw material for basic refractory products and is widely used in the production of shaped and amorphous refractories.

Market of Dead Burned Magnesia is fragmented. The top five manufacturers held 30.89% of the market, in terms of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) revenue in 2018. Leading suppliers in global market are RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, Haicheng Houying Group, Haicheng Magnesite Refractory, Haicheng Huayu Group, Jiachen Group. In the US market, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties and Primier Magnesia have an absolute market share. RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava and Kumas Magnesite Works are leaders in the European market. In short, the market concentration in Europe and the United States is high, and a few companies occupy the majority of market share. Haicheng Houying Group, Haicheng Magnesite Refractory,Haicheng Huayu Group and UBE are well-known brands in the Asia-Pacific market. The Asia-Pacific market is extremely fragmented.

DBM consumption is linked to a handful of generally steady end markets. As a key refractory mineral, its usage is correlated to steel and cement manufacturing, while as an ingredient in markets ranging from flame retardants and water treatment to human medicine and animal feed, small but stable annual demand volumes keep the industry ticking over. Based on the regions, the consumption is mainly concentrated in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America etc. China was the major consumption region with the market share of 39.18% in 2018, which attributed to the rapid economic growth in China. Europe was the second consumer in the magnesium oxide industry, which accounted for around 23.87% market share in 2018. Since 2017, the Chinese government has taken strong pollution control measures, prompting many magnesia factories to close. So, during this period, the production of products on the market declined and prices rose sharply.

Key Competitors of the Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market are: , RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, Kumas Magnesite Works, Nedmag Industries, Grecian Magnesite, Baymag, Industrias Penoles, Ube Material Industries, Haicheng Houying Group, Haicheng Magnesite Refractory, Haicheng Huayu Group, Jiachen Group, Qinghua Refractory Group, Dashiqiao Huamei Group

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) on national, regional and international levels. Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

Major Product Types covered are:

0.90 Grade

0.95 Grade

0.97 Grade

Other

Major Applications of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) covered are:

Steel Industry

Cement Industry

Non-ferrous Metal Industry

Glass Industry

Other

This study report on global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

