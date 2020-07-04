Impact of COVID-19 on Global Online Project Management Software Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025 , Analysis, Opportunities ,Forecast ,Trends

An online project management software has the capability to plan, organize, and manage resources. Right from project planning and scheduling, to pricing and quotes, this software solution has become the need for successful project completion. Online project management helps the manager to get real-time information, making it easy for enterprises and project managers in particular, to track status of projects.

Increased adoption of cloud-based project management solutions is anticipated to drive the online project management market. Both large enterprises and SMEs are increasingly using SaaS-based project management solutions. Large- and small-sized enterprises use freemium, which provides software over Internet and offers increased flexibility to organizations that implement cloud-based models.

In 2018, the global Online Project Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Project Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Project Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ServiceNow

SAP

Autodesk

Unit4, Aconex

NetSuite

Deltek

Citrix Systems

Workfront

Atlassian Corp

Zoho Corporation

Wrike

Basecamp

Smartsheet

Mavenlink

Asana

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Project Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Project Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

