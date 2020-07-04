Impact of COVID-19 on Global Next Generation Data Storage Technology Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025 , Analysis, Opportunities ,Forecast ,Trends

Next generation data storage technology is the need for the hour as everything today we use creates data. For instance our mobile phones, wearable electronics, smart battery, games, advertisements, movies, smart homes, smart city, smart homes i.e. almost everything creates data. The next generation data storage technology offers the storage and fast recovery of our data in an efficient manner. The conventional data storage technology cannot handle the large chunks of data that are being produced every day.
The increasing input-output devices are driving the next generation data storage market. Now data is being produced in virtually every sector that is the major growth driver for next generation data storage market.
In 2018, the global Next Generation Data Storage Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Next Generation Data Storage Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Data Storage Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dell EMC
IBM
HP
Western Digital
Toshiba
Seagate
Kingston
Sandisk
Micron Technology
Nutanix
NetApp
Quantum
Hitachi
Drobo
Avago Technologies
SimpliVity
Tintri
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery
All-Flash Storage Arrays
Hybrid Array
Holographic Data Storage
Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Personal
Government Organization
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
