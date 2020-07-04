Impact of COVID-19 on Global MICE Tourism Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025 , Analysis, Opportunities ,Forecast ,Trends

Mice tourism consists of mice tourists, mice tourism organizers and mice host three parts.
In 2018, the global MICE Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global MICE Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MICE Tourism development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ATPI
Capita Travel and Events
IBTM Events
CWT Meetings & Events
Interpublic Group
BCD Meetings and Events
Cievents
Grass Roots Meetings and Events
Questex
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Inbound Meetings
Incentives
Conferences
Exhibitions
Market segment by Application, split into
Hotel
Traffic
Retail
Entertainment
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global MICE Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
