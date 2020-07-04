Impact of Covid-19 Global Consumer Electronic sensors Market with Top Keyplayers- Omron Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation,Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Sony Corporation

Global Consumer Electronic sensors Market was valued at USD 12.94 in 2018 which is expected reach USD 35.57 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.36%.

Sensors are the core element of every electronic device, which is beneficial to make life easier and more productive. Rise in proliferation of tablets and smartphones across the world is expected to grow the global consumer electronic sensors market growth, over the forecast period. Consumer electronic sensors provide various benefits including superior quality, energy efficiency, and high definition brightness, and slim appearance.

Increase in investments in research and development is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global consumer electric sensors market growth, over the forecast period. Also, rise in popularity of wearable technology will drive the global consumer electronic sensors market growth. Further, increase in demand for multimedia devices with various features like motion stabilization, and indoor navigation is expected to propel the global consumer electronic market growth. Moreover, adoption of security and surveillance solutions with growing entertainment and gaming applications is expected to grow the global consumer electronic sensors market growth, during this forecast period. Additionally, growing demand for MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical System) for communication, homer appliances, and entertainment will fuel the global consumer electronic sensors market growth.

However, lack of standardized fabrication process for MEMS sensors are expected to hamper the global consumer electronic sensors market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Omron Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Sony Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Touch

Image

Motion

Pressure

Temperature

Position

By Application

IT & Telecommunication

Media & Entertainment

Communication Products

Home Appliances

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middles East & Africa

