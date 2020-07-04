Hydroponics Market is Rapidly growing with huge Application,Development,Trends,Share,Scope And Opportunities by 2020-2027

Hydroponics is the process of growing plants by using mineral solution in gravel, sand, without using soil. Increase in success rate related with the commercial hydroponics industry and the rise in difficulty of growing crops on soil, the global hydroponics market is growing exponentially, over the forecast period. The hydroponic system manufacturers are focusing on the development of new efficient system will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Rise in usage of hydroponic systems for indoor farming of vegetables is the key driving factor which is expected to global hydroponic market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of alternative farming methods for cannabis cultivation is significantly increasing due to legalization of marijuana in several countries such as South Africa, Canada, and others will have the positive impact on global hydroponics market growth. Moreover, rise in awareness regarding the effects of pesticides and artificial ripening agents over the health will increase the demand for hydroponics which is expected to drive the global hydroponics market growth during this forecast period. Low installation cost and ease of application will have the positive Impact on global hydroponics market growth.

However, high capital investments for large scale enterprise are the major restraining factor which expected to hamper the global hydroponics market growth. Also, lack of government policy and tax breaks in developing countries will affect the global hydroponics market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players discussed in this report such as Emirates Hydroponic Farm, Green Sense Farms , Freight Farms, Triton Foodworks Pvt. Ltd., Terra Tech Corp, Aerofarms, Emerald Harvest, Advanced Nutrients, American Hydroponics , Signify Holding, Heliospectra Ab , Scotts Miracle Gro, Argus Control Systems ,and Logiqs B.V.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Aggregate System

EBB and Flow System

Water Culture System

Drip System

Others

Liquid Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Nutrient Film Technique

Others

By Input

Growth Media

Nutrients

Others

By Equipment

Irrigation System

HVAC

LED Growing Lights

Others

By Crop Type

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middles East & Africa

