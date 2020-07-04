Global Video Conferencing Market was valued at USD 4.02 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 7.22 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 10.2 %.

Video conferencing is the process of conducting meetings by using telecommunication technologies, which involves a real time, two-way transmission of audio and video content. Faster decision making and eliminate travelling time, and associated cost are the main advantages of video conferencing. Also, video conferencing have various applications such as digital classroom- healthcare automated talent & acquisition, smart factories, and others.

Increase in demand for video communication on account of globalization of businesses is the key driving factor for market which is expected to boost the global video conferencing market growth. As several fields like online education and telemedicine have become increasingly popular in emerging economies such as India, and Brazil will expected to demand for video conferencing risen significantly during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements such as facial recognition, to authenticate and detect the meeting participants is expected to propel the global video conferencing market growth. Moreover, rise in use of cloud based solutions and incorporation of virtual reality in video conferencing which is expected to accelerate the global video conferencing market growth.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Video-Conferencing-Market/request-sample

However, security and privacy concern of information is act as restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global video conferencing market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Avaya Inc., Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Adobe Systems, Polycom.Inc., Blue Jeans Network, Inc, and Cisco Systems.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application

Digital Classroom

e-Healthcare

Automated Talent Acquisition

Smart Factories

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium size Enterprises

By End Use

Education

Healthcare

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defense

Corporate

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middles East & Africa

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Video-Conferencing-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

[email protected]

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com