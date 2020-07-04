Global Agricultural Robots Market is segmented into application such as Dairy Management, Irrigation Management, Harvest Management, Soil Management, Inventory Management, and Others.

Global Agricultural Robots Market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 21.6 billion at a CAGR 22.5%.

Agricultural robots are also referred as Agbots which consists manipulator, end effectors, and griper. Basically agricultural robots or Agbots are designed to replace human labor. Increase in government initiatives with automation as well as rise in food demands will drive the agricultural robots industry over the forecast period.

Rise in usage of precision farming/ agriculture, among farmers for processing and collecting data helps in better decision making on fertilizing, planting, as well as harvesting crops is expected to boost the global agricultural robots market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements to enhance crop yields and profits and to resolve the water and food crisis will have the positive impact on global agriculture robots market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, rise in government initiatives for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques are expected to propel the agricultural robots industry, over the forecast period.

However, high cost of automation and maintenance cost for small enterprises are the major challenging factors for market which are expected to hinder the global agricultural robots market growth. Also, technological barriers pertaining to fully autonomous robots will affect the global agricultural robots market growth. Further, lack of skilled labors as well as irregular mobile and internet connectivity is expected to hinder the global agricultural robots market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Ageagle Aerial Systems,Topcon Positioning System, Agjunction, Lely, Boumatic Robotics, DJI, Delaval, Agco Corporation, Trimble, and Deere & Company.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Milking Robots

Unnamed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvest Robots

Material Management

Others

By Application

Dairy Management

Irrigation Management

Harvest Management

Soil Management

Inventory Management

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middles East & Africa

