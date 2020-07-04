Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market To Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate During 2020 -2028

A recent report published by QMI on glass fiber reinforced plastic market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of glass fiber reinforced plastic market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for glass fiber reinforced plastic during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of glass fiber reinforced plastic to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the glass fiber reinforced plastic market has been segmented by application (transportation, marine, pipe and tank, aerospace, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, wind energy, and others), by glass fiber type (e/ecr-glass, s-glass, c-glass and others), by resin type (upr, vinyl ester, epoxy, pa, pp, phenolic and other resins), by manufacturing process (hand layup, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layups, and others).

Glass fiber is a robust, lightweight artificial fiber that is made from very fine glass fibres. Glass fibers exhibit low brittleness compared to carbon fibers, and their processing is comparatively more cost-effective. Moreover, glass fibers exhibit greater strength and weight relative to metals. Furthermore, the glass fibers can easily be shaped using different molding processes. These are used to a large degree as one of the most important raw materials for producing specific and special composite materials. GFRP composites are commonly used in a wide variety of industrial applications, including building, wind, aerospace, automotive, anti-corrosive industrial equipment and pipelines.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For glass fiber reinforced plastic market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the glass fiber reinforced plastic market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost the growth of this market. Recent economic slowdowns, trade implications and environmental concerns are some of the key impact factors influencing the market dynamics in these regions.

Also, some of the major companies operating in glass fiber reinforced plastic market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growth in the glass fiber reinforced plastic market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. Chemical, material, and healthcare are some of the major industries in the region with strong potential for the growth ofglass fiber reinforced plastic market. During the forecast period, the Middle East region promises a strong market potential with a high demand. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market due to the increasing demand.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Huntsman Corporation

2. Gurit Holding

3. Scott Bader

4. Jushi Group

5. CPIC

6. PPG Industries

7. Taishan Fiberglass

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

o Transportation

o Marine

o Pipe And Tank

o Aerospace

o Construction

o Electrical And Electronics

o Consumer Goods

o Wind Energy

o Others

By Glass Fiber Type:

o E/ECR-Glass

o S-Glass

o C-Glass

o Others

By Resin Type:

o UPR

o Vinyl Ester

o Epoxy

o PA

o PP

o Phenolic

o Other Resins

By Manufacturing Process:

o Hand Lay Up

o Spray Up

o Resin Infusion

o Pultrusion

o Injection Molding

o Compression Molding

o Prepreg Layups

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Glass Fiber Type

o North America, by Resin Type

o North America, by Manufacturing Process

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Glass Fiber Type

o Western Europe, by Resin Type

o Western Europe, by Manufacturing Process

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Glass Fiber Type

o Asia Pacific, by Resin Type

o Asia Pacific, by Manufacturing Process

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Glass Fiber Type

o Eastern Europe, by Resin Type

o Eastern Europe, by Manufacturing Process

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Glass Fiber Type

o Middle East, by Resin Type

o Middle East, by Manufacturing Process

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Glass Fiber Type

o Rest of the World, by Resin Type

o Rest of the World, by Manufacturing Process

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for glass fiber reinforced plastic market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in glass fiber reinforced plastic market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the glass fiber reinforced plastic market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of glass fiber reinforced plastic market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

o Market size estimation of the glass fiber reinforced plastic market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the glass fiber reinforced plastic market.

