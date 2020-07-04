Gelcoat Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats (2020-2028)

A recent report published by QMI on gelcoat market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of gelcoat market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for gelcoat during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of gelcoat to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the gelcoat market has been segmented by end use industry (wind, marine, construction, transportation, tank, and others), by resin chemistry (polyester, vinylester, epoxy and others).

What is Gelcoate?

Gelcoat or Gel Coat is a coating used on the transparent surface of a fibre-reinforced composite to provide a high-quality finish. The most popular gelcoats are thermosetting polymers based on the chemistry of epoxy or unsaturated polyester resin. Gelcoats are modified resins that adhere to liquid-state moulds. They are cured to form crosslinked polymers and subsequently backed up with composites of thermoset polymer matrix that are mostly mixtures of polyester resin and fiberglass, or epoxy resin that is most widely used with carbon fiber for higher specific resistance.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For gelcoat market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the gelcoat market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies that have a strong infrastructure to boost the growth of this market. Recent economic slowdowns, trade implications and environmental concerns are some of the key impact factors influencing the market dynamics in these regions.

Also, some of the major companies operating in gelcoat market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growth in the gelcoat market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. Chemical, material, and healthcare are some of the major industries in the region with strong potential for the growth ofgelcoat market. During the forecast period, the Middle East region promises a strong market potential with a high demand. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market due to the increasing demand.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Ineos Enterprise

2. Bufa Composite Systems GmbH

3. HK Research Corporation

4. Allnex

5. Scott Bader Company

6. Poliya Composites Resins and Polymers

7. Interplastic Corporation

8. Alpha Owens Corning (AOC) Aliancys

9. Polynt-Reichhold Group

10. Turkuaz Polyester

