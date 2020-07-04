Exhaustive Study on Butt Fusion Machines Market 2020 | Strategic Assessment by Top Players – Acuster Bahisa, Wuxi Baoda, Hangzhou Huanzhong

“Latest Research Report: Butt Fusion Machines industry

The Butt Fusion Machines market, also known as Industrial Butt Fusion Welding Machine, it is an industrial machine for PP, PE, PB and PVDF pipes and fittings for industrial applications with pressure piping systems. Extensively demanded for welding purposes, it works by melting two ends of the plastic or metal and then pressing them onto each other until they get weld.

McElroy, Fusion Group, Rothenberger captured the top three revenue share spots in the Butt Fusion Machines market in 2017. McElroy dominated with 22.94 percent revenue share, followed by Rothenberger with 15.92 percent revenue share and Fusion Group with 10.90 percent revenue share. Other leading vendors include Ritmo Group, SAURON, SINWINCO, Georg Fischer, Kennees, Fusion Utilities, Hiweld, , Hy-Ram Engineering, Acuster Bahisa, Wuxi Baoda and Hangzhou Huanzhong.

Pipe fusion is popular across numerous applications due to its ability to conform to so many environments, conditions, and budgets. In terms of the segment, the Oil & Gas segment was the largest contributor in the Butt Fusion Machine market. In 2017 the Oil & Gas market amounted for 38.74% of sales share.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Oil & Gas

Water Supply

Chemical Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

• Detailed overview of parent market

• Changing market dynamics in the industry

• In-depth market segmentation

• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

• Recent industry trends and developments

• Competitive landscape

• Strategies of key players and products offered

• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

• A neutral perspective on market performance

• Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

“