Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market – Growth Opportunities Created by Covid19 Outbreak 2019 – 2026

The Europe fresh food packaging market size was valued at $3,718.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4,890.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Food packaging helps in retardation of product deterioration, retainment of the beneficial effects of processing, helps in extension of shelf-life, and increasing and maintaining the quality and safety of food.

European countries have witnessed strong demand for fresh fruits & vegetables owing to paradigm shift toward organic variant and introduction of packaging that enhances shelf life. For 2018, vegetables and fruit accounted for 14% of the total value of the European Union agricultural production. Increase in fresh food production along with favorable government norms augment the growth of the fresh fruits & vegetables market, which in turn, drives the fresh food packaging market growth in the region.

Growth in consumption of fresh produce drives the growth of the Europe fresh food packaging market. In addition, emergence of modified atmosphere packaging has gained huge traction in the last few years.

These types of packaging regulate in-pack gas atmosphere, enhancing freshness and extends shelf life for fresh food products. In addition, these types of packaging provide logistics benefits, counters anaerobic respiration, reduces microbial spoilage, and enhances texture, color, & freshness. However, environmental leakage and littering of plastics negatively impact environment, biodiversity, and bring significant socioeconomic costs. High toxic chemicals released by plastic waste poses a significant challenge. As a result, leading economies are venturing to eliminate single use plastics market in the upcoming years.

The Europe fresh food packaging market is segmented based on food type, product type, material type, and country. Based on food type, the market is classified into fruits, vegetables, and salads. Based on product type, the market is studied across into flexible film, roll stock, bags, sacks, flexible paper, corrugated box, wooden boxes, tray, and clamshell. Based on material, the market is categorized into plastics, wood, paper, textile and others. The Europe fresh food packaging market is studied across Spain, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Germany, and rest of Europe.

Key players profiled in the report include Sonoco Products Company, Hayssen, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Visy, Ball Corporation, Mondi Group, and International Paper Company.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market Segments

By Food Type

• Fruits

• Vegetables

• Salad

By Product Type

• Flexible Film

• Roll Stock

• Bags

• Sacks

• Flexible Paper

• Corrugated Box

• Wooden Boxes

• Tray

• Clamshell

By Material Type

• Rigid

o Plastic

o Wood

o Others

• Flexible

o Plastic

o Paper

o Textile

By Country

• Spain

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Russia

• Germany

• Rest of Europe

Key Market Players of Europe Fresh Food Packaging Market Profiled in the Report

• Sonoco Products Company

• Hayssen, Inc.

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Visy

• Ball Corporation

• Mondi Group

• International Paper Company.