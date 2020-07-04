Direct to Consumer Testing Market Trends Analysis Report By Application (Cancer Diagnosis,Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis,Genetic Disease Diagnosis) And Segment Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2019 which is expected to grow at around 13% CAGR during 2020 to 2027.

Direct to consumer testing is manufactured by companies and directly provided to consumer without involvement of healthcare third party provider. Direct to consumer testing kits are affordable than genetic testing kits obtained through a healthcare provider. Direct to consumer testing market is expected to show significant growth during this forecast period due to rise in burden of various diseases like cancer and cardiovascular system diseases. In addition to that, increase in demand for ancestry DNA testing is expected to show growth of global direct to consumer testing market during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in innovative launch in product development and rise in portfolio by various key competitors will have positive impact on global direct to consumer testing market.

Increase in awareness about genetic testing among consumer is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global direct to consumer market growth. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of genetic diseases such as cancer, cystic fibrosis is expected to propel the global direct to consumer testing market growth.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Direct-to-Consumer-Testing-Market/request-sample

North America is expected to have significant growth in global direct to consumer testing market due to increase in prevalence of genetic diseases treatments and preventions. Europe has the second largest market share due to approval activities of test kits is expected to boost the global direct to consumer testing market. Also, Asia pacific will have the significant growth in global direct to consumer testing market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness regarding genetic testing in undeveloped countries is major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global direct to consumer testing market. Furthermore, Also, insecurities about genetic privacy will affect the global direct to consumer testing market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Shuwen Health Sciences, Canadian DNA Services, DNA Services of America, DNA Diagnostics Center, Sure Genomics, Walk-in-Lab, Alpha Biolaboratories, MapMyGenome, Positive Bioscience, Kailos Genetics, Gene by Gene, Genomics Express, DirectLabs, DNA4Life, and 23andMe.

Market Taxonomy

By Test Type

Carrier Screening Tests

Genetic Health Risk (GHR) Tests

Pharmacogenetics Tests

Cancer Predisposition Tests

Low Risk General Wellness Tests

Ancestry Tests

Paternity Testing

Cancer Susceptibility Tests

By Technology Type

SNP-chip genotyping

Whole genome sequencing

Next-generation sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

By Sample Type

Saliva sample

Blood sample

By Application

Cancer Diagnosis

Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis

Genetic Disease Diagnosis

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Direct-to-Consumer-Testing-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

[email protected]

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com