Digital Pathology Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking 2018-2026

The digital pathology market accounted for $512 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,390 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Digital pathology is defined as an image-based information setting enabled by computer technology that allows the management of information generated through a digital slide. Digital pathology solutions offer scrutiny & analysis of images on a computer, high-resolution sample scanning, and online storage of digital slides, which enable pathologists to cross examine slides without physical evidences.

Efficient cost of digital pathology products, ease of virtual transportation of slides, and high efficiency of digital pathology systems are the major factors that boost the growth of the global digital pathology market. In addition, growth in adoption of digital pathology as compared to conventional pathology diagnosis drives the market growth. On the other hand, barriers such as unclear reimbursement policies, dearth of skilled personnel, and unwillingness of older pathologists to adopt to new technology restrain the market growth. However, rise in initiatives toward commercialization of cost-efficient digital pathology systems is anticipated to offer profitable growth opportunities for service providers in the future.

The global digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into scanners, software, and storage & communication systems.

Based on application, it is classified into teleconsultation, disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and training & education. Depending on end user, the market is fragmented into educational, clinical, and pharma & biotech companies. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Market Segments

• By Product

o Scanners

o Software

o Storage & Communication Systems

• Application

o Teleconsultation

o Disease Diagnosis

o Drug Discovery

o Training & Education

• By End User

o Educational

o Clinical

o Pharma & Biotech Companies

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ UK

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ Japan

§ China

§ India

§ Australia

§ South Korea

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Saudi Arabia

§ South Africa

§ Rest of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report:

• 3DHISTECH Ltd.

• Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem)

• Glencoe Software, Inc.

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• Indica Labs Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Nikon Corporation

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Roche (Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.)

• Visiopharm A/S

LIST of OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• GE Healthcare

• MicroSkan Technologies

• Objective Pathology Services

• Olympus Corporation

• Omnyx LLC