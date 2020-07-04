Dental Laboratories MARKET INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITY & INCLUDING COVID-19 IMPACT FORECAST

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Laboratories market.

Dental Laboratories: Overview

Dental laboratories manufacture a wide variety of products for assisting in maintaining good oral health, as well as to seek care from a registered dentist. A range of products are available in the market, and most common products include dentures, bridges, crowns, and other dental-related products. In order to produce products, dental lab professionals follow directives from an authorized body while producing various dental products such as prosthetic devices that include implants and denture teeth and orthodontic therapeutic devices.

Global Dental Laboratories Market: Growth Supporting and Challenging Forces

Increasing prevalence of various dental problems in various developed as well as developing countries across the globe is among some of the major factors driving growth of the global dental laboratories market currently, and the trend is projected to continue over the forecast period. For instance, according to FDI World Dental Federation, almost 4 Bn individuals worldwide are affected by dental diseases such as tooth decay, and nearly half of the global population that is around 44% are with untreated tooth decay. This makes oral diseases among the most prevalent conditions included in the Global Burden of Disease Study. In addition, growing demand for cosmetic dental treatments among younger individuals, coupled with high and rising disposable income among consumers, especially in countries such as India and China, are key factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Growing patient base of geriatric population, which is more prone to dental issues and inability to maintain proper oral care by themselves are additional factors fueling demand for various dental products and services, thereby driving growth of the dental laboratories market to a significant extent. In 2017 for instance, according to data published by United Nations, the geriatric population accounted for around 13% of the global population and is expected to rise by 3% on annual basis.

Manufacturers are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to create a strong position in the global market. This is a key trend that has been observed in the global market in the recent past. In 2016 for instance, Dentsply International Inc. and Sirona Dental Systems Inc. merged and renamed the company as Dentsply Sirona Inc., and the objective of this merger was to combine the technological and equipment related proficiency of Sirona with Dentsplys consumables product range.

However, high fragmentation in the market is a factor that could hamper growth of the global market to a certain extent. In addition, high cost of dental treatment, especially in developed countries, is expected to have a negative impact on the target market. According to a study, oral conditions are the fourth most expensive to treat. Between 2008 2012, in the US, US$ 110 Bn was spent on oral treatment on annual basis. In addition, in the EU, annual expenditure on oral treatment was approximately ‚¬ 79 Bn or US$ 101.2 Bn, which accounted for more than the annual expenditure on treatment of respiratory diseases or cancer.

Global Dental Laboratories Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

Among the product type segments, the oral care segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market. This can be attributed to increasing awareness regarding maintaining oral health and hygiene and increasing adoption of good oral habits. For instance, according to a study by FDI World Dental Federation, between 60“90% of children and approximately 100% of adults suffer from tooth decay across the globe.

By Equipment Type:

Among the equipment type segments, the systems & parts segment is projected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of more efficient dental care and treatment systems, resulting in reduced time and better accuracy of treatment.

Region Analysis

The North America market is projected to register significant revenue contribution to the global dental laboratories market, which can be attributed to well-established medical infrastructure. In addition, high awareness regarding dental and overall health problems and spending on better healthcare services are some other factors propelling growth of the market in this region. The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for significant share in the dental laboratories market. This is attributed to increasing adoption of cosmetic dentistry services such as whitening, re-shaping, bridging, bonding, etc., coupled with inclination towards changing personal looks and appearance and willingness to spend more on these services.

Global Dental Laboratories Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Restorative

Prosthetic

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Implants

Oral care

Segmentation by Equipment Type:

Dental Radiology Equipment

Systems & Parts

Dental Lasers

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Laboratory Machines

