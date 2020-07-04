Demand For Regenerative Braking Systems in Market – Research Report

Greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles is a major factor which has been responsible for the surging air pollution levels across the globe. Attributed to this, governments of various countries, along with different environmental agencies and transportation departments of several regions, have introduced strict regulations in order to control the rising carbon level. For example, in 2015, the European Union issued regulations regarding decarbonized transport system in the region. The aim of the regulation is to limit the carbon dioxide emission to 95 grams per kilometre for all the passenger cars until 2021. Moreover, the regulation also aims to limit the carbon dioxide emission to 147 grams per kilometre for commercial vehicles in 2021.

Because of these reasons, the demand for automotive regenerative braking systems is rising. The technique of regenerative braking is utilized in electric vehicles for capturing energy which the vehicle has attributed to its motion, or its kinetic energy which would have been wated when it decelerated or comes to a halt while braking. According to a P&S Intelligence report, in 2017, the global automotive regenerative braking systems (RBS) market reached a value of $6,555.6 million and is projected to generate a revenue of $18,228.3 million by 2023, registering a 18.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). This is particularly because of the growing demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles.

The rising demand for ultracapacitor-based RBS is expected to open up wide opportunities for the players operating in the automotive regenerative braking systems market. These RBSs have better performance capacities as compared to battery-based RBS. They are 30% more efficient, require low maintenance, and achieve up to 60 times more energy. Furthermore, they can recharge and discharge quickly, deliver substantial amount of energy quickly, and work efficiently during peak power demands. It is due to these advantages that the adoption of ultracapacitor-based RBS is growing in the automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the automotive regenerative braking systems market are Continental AG, Adgero S.A.S, Skeleton technologies, and Denso Corporation. The other key players in the industry include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Nissin Brake Systems, Eaton Corporation Plc, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Maxwell Technologies, Mazda Motor Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Skeleton Technologies., Torotrak Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.