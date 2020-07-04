Covid-19 Impacts on India Digital Transformation Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2030

In the last 4–5 years, digital transformation has really picked up pace, with businesses as well as governments across the world taking steps to reduce the usage of paper and put as much of their content as possible on computer servers, including those deployed on the ground, on the internet, or over the cloud. There are certain aspects of digital transformation, including artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, internet of things (IoT), social media, big data, mobility, machine learning, blockchain, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), chatbots, and eSignature.

During 2014–2018, vendors who sold cloud solutions remained the most profitable, as it allows companies to easily store and manage huge volumes of data and also save on IT infrastructure costs. Additionally, under the Digital India initiative, the government at the central and state levels are using cloud to store, analyze, and transmit data. Cloud helps government bodies optimize the available resources and deliver public services faster and more efficiently.

Within cloud, connected cloud is becoming rapidly popular across the country, as it helps access data anytime, from anywhere, and manage a large number of applications. As cloud entails little or no hardware expenditure, it is being preferred by small and medium enterprises (SME), which have limited budgets. The increasing number of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MMSE) is one of the key Indian digital transformation market opportunities.

India was home to 30 million SMEs in 2018, which was an increase of 8% from previous year. Such firms account for over 90% of the total manufacturing entities in the country. Minimized manufacturing defects, enhanced efficiency, shortened production time, and reduced production cost are some ways in which SMEs stand to benefit from digital transformation. As SMEs are a less-explored customer group for vendors, these are predicted to provide immense opportunity for the market growth in the future.