COVID-19 Impact Review: Botanical Supplements Market in 2020? | Know the Challenges and Trend Analysis

Botanical supplements are the dietary supplements made from plants or parts of plants for medical and therapeutic purposes. Products made up of botanicals are used for the prevention and management of various diseases and ailments and are called as photomedicine. Botanical supplements works as natural alternatives for hormone replacement therapy, as plants have been used in medicinal purposes for thousands of years.

The botanical supplements offer natural ways to improve prostate health, cognitive function and brain health, and connective and joint tissue health. Rising health-consciousness, enhanced care towards preventive healthcare and increased concern towards diet has made people to turn towards health imparting botanical supplements. Various botanical supplements producers come out with alternative therapies to relieve women from common problems such as hot flashes menopause and insomnia.

Natural offerings such as detoxes and probiotic drinks, fish oils, cranberry and other herbal supplements are emerging as most widely used botanical supplements. Food supplements including multivitamins, omega-3s, chondroitin and herbal extracts had witnessed lucrative growth, as large number of consumers perceive botanical supplements products as an anti-medicinal, low-cost option for healthy and disease free life style.