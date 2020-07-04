COVID-19 Impact: Far-field Speech Recognition Market | Strategic Industry Evolutionary Analysis Focus on Leading Key Players and Revenue Growth Analysis by Forecast To 2026

“ Far-field Speech Recognition Market Overview 2020 – 2026

The rising technology in Far-field Speech Recognition Market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail.

Far-field speech recognition is an essential technology for speech interactions, and aims to enable smart devices to recognize distant human speech (usually 1m-10m). This technology is applied to many scenarios such as smart home appliances (smart loudspeaker, smart TV), meeting transcription, and onboard navigation. Microphone array is often used to collect speech signals for far-field speech recognition. However, in a real environment, there is a lot of background noise, multipath reflection, reverberation, and even human voice interference, leading to decreased quality of pickup signal. Generally, the accuracy of far-field speech recognition is significantly less than near-field speech recognition.

Key Competitors of the Global Far-field Speech Recognition Market are: , Synaptics, Texas Instruments, Andrea Electronics, Cirrus Logic, Microsemi, DSP Group, Qualcomm, Sensory, STMicroelectronics, Harman, Meeami Technologies, Alango, Xmos, Mightyworks, Matrix Labs, Fortemedia, Retune-DSP, Knowles, Vocal Technologies, Vesper Technologies

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Far-field Speech Recognition on national, regional and international levels. Far-field Speech Recognition Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

Major Product Types covered are:

Single Microphone

Linear Microphone

Major Applications of Far-field Speech Recognition covered are:

Smart TV/STB

Smart Speakers

Automotive

Robotics

Others

This study report on global Far-field Speech Recognition market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Far-field Speech Recognition Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Far-field Speech Recognition industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Scenario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Far-field Speech Recognition market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

“