COVID-19 Impact Analysis on U.S. Animal Healthcare Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players

The increasing prevalence of food-borne zoonotic diseases is another key factor contributing to growth of the U.S. animal healthcare market. Some transmissible diseases, such as tuberculosis, and bird flu in vertebrate animals can be transferred directly or indirectly to humans. If consumers digest worms through undercooked fish, they can get infected with anisakiasis, a human zoonotic disease caused by certain species of nematodes.

The growth in domestic consumption as well as large export of milk and meat, rising adoption rate of companion animals, and rising food borne-zoonotic diseases are the key factors driving the U.S. animal healthcare market. Moreover, factors such as increasing adoption of pets for security purposes, various human health benefits, and increasing pet humanization are the factors leading to increased adoption of companion animals.