COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Omega 3 Fatty Acid Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players

Omega-3 fatty acid is polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) containing carbon double bond in its organic structure. These are mainly found in plants and marine life such as meat, eggs, seal oil, krill, fish, and mammalian brains and eyes. Fish oil is the most common and widely used dietary source of omega-3 fatty acids that contains high content of eicosapentaenoic acid/docosahexaenoic acid (EPA/DHA).

The omega-3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids for health, which the body cannot produce but are necessary for regular metabolic activities and functions. Both the omega-3 variants are beneficial to the stress management. DHA provides neurological healthcare benefits, whereas, EPA facilitates the stress-affected immunity. EPA also provides anti-depressive benefits to the consumers to greater extent by lowering blood pressure disorders and heart diseases.

Growing health concerns of urban population about their fitness levels is one of the main reasons for the omega-3 fatty acid market to grow at a significant rate. Based on types, the global omega-3 fatty acid market can be classified as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and α-linolenic acid (ALA). Further, ALA is found in plant oils, and DHA and EPA are found mainly in fish oils.