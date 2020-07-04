COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Companion Diagnostics Market. Insights on Strategies of Key Players

In the coming years, the global companion diagnostics market size is projected to register a considerable growth rate. This is attributed to the growing demand for personalized medicine, wide application areas of companion diagnostics, increasing need for targeted therapy, rising incidences of cancer, discovery of new biomarkers for different conditions, and growing requirement for next-generation sequencing (NGS).

Companion diagnostics offer a set of tools for providing clinical & biological information to the pharmaceutical companies. The diagnostic tests further help physicians in improving the treatment decisions for the patients, which is dependent upon their response to current treatments. The different companion diagnostics technologies are in situ hybridization tests (ISH), polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR), immunohistochemistry (IHC), and others. Among these, the PCR category held the largest companion diagnostics market share in the past due to the availability of PCR kits & reagents and their ease of use.

Geographically, North America is expected to account for a significant revenue share of the companion diagnostics market in the coming years due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and surging geriatric population. In addition to this, the growing disposable income and rising affordability of these tests is also driving the regional market.

Some of the key players operating in the global competitive diagnostics market are Agilent Technologies Inc., BioGenex Laboratories Inc, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Beckman Coulter Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., bioMérieux SA, Qiagen N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and General Electric Company.