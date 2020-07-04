COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Animal Vaccines Market. Insights on Strategies of Key Players

The global animal vaccines market size is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. This is majorly ascribed to the rising adoption of companion animals across the world, due to which vaccination has become mandatory for these animals since they suffer from different diseases. In addition to this, the increasing focus on the development of needle-free deoxyribo nucleic acid (DNA) animal vaccines and growing research on plant-based animal vaccines are also resulting in the growth of the market.

The different animal types for which animal vaccines are required are porcine, companion, bovine, livestock, poultry, and aquaculture vaccines. Out of these, the companion animal vaccines category is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the near future in the animal vaccines market. This is because of the growing pet population and the increasing awareness among people regarding their health. Some of the vaccines that are available for canines include adenovirus, rabies, parvovirus, distemper, and parainfluenza.

The animal vaccines market is growing due to the increasing livestock population, development and introduction of new vaccines, repeated outbreaks of livestock diseases, initiatives by different government agencies, key market players, and animal associations, and increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases. As per the European Food Safety Authority, over 300,000 people in Europe suffer from food borne zoonotic diseases each year. In order to reduce the incidence of zoonotic diseases, the expenditure on pets is growing rapidly.

Market Segmentation

By Animal Type

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Livestock

Companion Animals Feline Canine Equine

Aquaculture

By Technology