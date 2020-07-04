Coronavirus (Covid-19) Business Impact Geospatial Analytics Market: Global Competition Outlook By 2025

The Global Geospatial Analytics Market was valued at USD 30.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 150.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.35% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Geospatial Analytics Market

Data Governance Market

Performance Analytics Market

Business Intelligence Market

IT Operations Analytics Market

Video Analytics Market

In-Memory Analytics Market

Data Fabric Market

Data Integration Market

Geospatial analytics is the analytic solution providing insightful information on satellite images and data captured from various geospatial technologies including remote sensing, geographic information systems, and global positioning system. The solution helps users with advanced mapping, modeling, and statistical derivations from data gathered through geospatial interface and satellite bound outputs. Benefits of geospatial analytics include – makes analytics insights more engaging, move from hindsight to foresight, and develop targeted solutions.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059656

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emergence of big data in geospatial analytics

1.2 Adoption of cloud computing in geospatial analytics

1.3 Better and less expensive geospatial content available

1.4 Rising need of security and safety

1.5 Commoditization of geospatial information

1.6 Integration of geospatial analytics with AI

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Issues with integration of geospatial data with enterprise solutions

2.2 Complex regulations and policies

2.3 Costly solutions

Market Segmentation:

The Global Geospatial Analytics Market is segmented on the application, type, technology, vertical, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Disaster Risk Reduction & Management

1.2 Surveying

1.3 Climate Change Adaptation

1.4 Medicine & Public Safety

1.5 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Geovisualization

2.2 Surface Analytics

2.3 Network Analytics

3. By Technology:

3.1 GIS

3.2 Remote Sensing

3.3 GPS

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Defense and Intelligence

4.2 Government

4.3 Automotive

4.4 Natural Resources

4.5 Utility and Communication

4.6 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bentley Systems, Inc.

2. Harris Corporation

3. Trimble Navigation Ltd.

4. Fugro N.V.

5. Hexagon AB

6. General Electric

7. Macdonald, Dettwiler & Associates, Ltd.

8. Digitalglobe Inc.

9. RMSI

10. ESRI

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059656

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Geospatial Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609