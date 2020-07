Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market to Grow at Robust CAGR in the COVID-19 Lockdown Scenario 2019 – 2026

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC or Cellulose GUM) is extracted from pure cotton and wood pulp. It is recognized as cellulose gum or tylose powder. Carboxymethyl cellulose is widely used in diversified applications such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, paint, and household care industries. Also, detergents, water-based paints, and paper processing all require large amount of carboxymethyl cellulose.

Carboxymethyl cellulose acts as a thickening agent and stabilizer in ice-creams, milk, and baked foods and hence is majorly adopted by the food & beverages industry for manufacturing these products. This drives the growth of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market. It is also majorly used in reduced fat food products and gluten-free products. It is used extensively in candy preparation as it helps improve quality and textures.

Carboxymethyl cellulose is used as an emulsifier in products like margarines, chewing gums, and peanut butter. Moreover, increased millennials expenditure on packaged food & beverages have resulted in increased demand for carboxymethyl cellulose.

Moreover, carboxymethyl cellulose is a significant adhesive agent in the production of pencils, paper boxes, and mosquito coils. In addition, carboxymethyl cellulose is also used in the oil-drilling industry as an ingredient of drilling mud where it works as a water retention agent and viscosity modifier, which also results in enhancing the growth of carboxymethyl cellulose market. However, decline in raw material for the production of carboxymethyl cellulose hinders the market growth of carboxymethyl cellulose.

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market is segmented into purity level, application, property, and region.

By purity level, market is divided into highly purified, industrial grade, and technical grade. By application, market is classified into food & beverages, oil & refining, pharmaceutical, paint & textile, cosmetics & personal care, paper coating & household care, and others. By properties, market is divided into thickening agent, stabilizer, binder, anti-repository agent, lubricator, emulsifier, and excipient. Based on region, market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the carboxymethyl cellulose market include J J.M. Huber Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, ,Quimica Amtex y Amtex Chemicals, LLC, ,Changzhou Science & Technology Co., LTD, ,DKS Co. Ltd, Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C., Formitex Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda, Mikro-Technik GmbH & Company KG, Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd, Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and the suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Purity Level

o Highly Purified

o Technical Grade

o Industrial Grade

• By Application

o Food & Beverages

o Oil & refining

o Pharmaceutical

o Paint & Textile

o Cosmetics & Personal Care

o Paper Coating & Household Care

o Others

• By Property

o Thickening Agent

o Stabilizer

o Binder

o Anti-repository Agent

o Lubricator

o Emulsifier

o Excipient

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ U.K

§ Germany

§ France

§ Italy

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ Japan

§ China

§ India

§ ASEAN

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Latin America

§ Middle East

§ Africa