Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Engineering Services Outsourcing Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

The global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market is growing, as organizations seek cost-saving opportunities. The constant increase in cost reduction and increasing demand for fast delivery of products and services are some of the factors, driving the growth of the global engineering services outsourcing market. The increased global competition has increased the need for cost reduction, among companies across several industries.

As technological advancements are significantly decreasing lifecycles of products, the clients are progressively demanding faster delivery of services. The market trend of companies outsourcing engineering services is expected to grow in the coming years, as offshore options are increasing particularly in India for supporting cost-cutting efforts. Several factors, such as enhancement in efficiency and improvement in processes are further driving the growth of the global market.

Outsourcing several non-physical engineering tasks or engineering services, such as simulation, designing, and consultation, to specialized vendors or engineering service providers is known as engineering services outsourcing. ESO drives innovation, as it involves higher level of functionality within the company and is strategic to the company’s value proposition.

The companies reliant on manufacturing and engineering require predicting needs and preparing for opportunities, which they may not be able to address on their own. By partnering with an engineering service outsourcing vendor, the organizations encounter vast opportunities. The global engineering services outsourcing market is expected to grow, as companies are augmenting their capabilities with resources provided by information technology firms specializing in engineering design, instead of using exclusive in-house assets.