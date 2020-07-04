Business Continuity Management Market Growth Rate, Developments In Major Areas, Market Size, Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast

Being safe than sorry is an essential step in circling around the risks, which is why numerous companies are procuring software which can help them gauge the risks and put countermeasures in place.Thus, organizations’ need to minimize the damage from any mishap, by being prepared for the worst, is expected to propel the business continuity management market to a valuation of $875.7 million by 2024, from $359.2 million in 2018, at a 15.4% CAGR during 2019–2024 (forecast period).

Crisis management, risk management, audit management, government, risk, and compliance (GRC), supplier management, and cyber security management are the various kinds of business continuity management solutions provided by vendors. Among these, risk management solutions currently are in the highest demand among companies. With the rising demand for all these solutions, the requirement for implementation and training services is also surging.

Large enterprises have made more use of these solutions in the past, as they have more money to spend on IT and account for operations dispersed across the globe, which further increases their risk. Small and medium enterprises are projected to adopt them more rapidly in the coming years, as they are also incorporating business impact analysis (BIA) software. Via BIA, organizations can leverage customized risk identification and impact assessment solutions.

Users are using BIA to pinpoint their critical processes, including return on investment (RoI) and external and internal dependence. A business faces numerous risks, such as supply chain disruption, damage to critical assets, including production plants, office campuses, and manufacturing equipment, employee strikes, natural calamities, epidemics, and cyber attacks.