Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market Analysis, Share and Forecast Report – P&S Intelligence

Increasing infections and related diseases due to blood transfusion and blood donation are some of the major concerns in healthcare arena. Infectious diseases through blood transfusions occur due to the presence of microorganism, such as bacteria, virus and others parasites, in blood of donors which reach to receivers and infect their blood. Hepatitis and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) are some of the major infectious diseases which pose great challenge to healthcare providers for the prevention and treatment of these diseases.

The global blood processing devices and consumables market is segmented into blood processing devices and blood processing consumables. Blood processing devices segment is further sub-segmented into hematocrit centrifuges, blood bank refrigerators and blood grouping analyzers, blood bank freezers, blood warmers and blood cell processors. Blood processing consumables segment includes blood bags, blood administration sets, sedimentation tubes, blood collection tubes, blood collection needles, blood grouping reagents, coagulation reagents, vials, microscopic slides, hematology reagents, slide stainer, blood lancets, blood filters and test tube racks.

Increasing demand from geriatric populations for blood and blood products is key driving factor for the global blood processing devices and consumables market. Increased open surgeries and surgical procedures require excessive blood to perform surgeries, leading to significant rise in demand of blood units from blood banks and blood donors. And this requires blood consumables and processing devices to collect and process it. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies and growing government supports have also fueled the growth of global blood processing devices and consumables market.

