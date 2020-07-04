Global Big data as a service Market by Solution Type, Deployment Model( Public Cloud,Private Cloud,Hybrid Cloud): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Global big data service market was valued at USD 4.96 billion in 2018, which is expected to reach USD 62.41 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 39.8%.
Big data service is the statistical analysis tools or information which helps organizations to analyze, maintain and store data sets. These services are classified into various solutions such as as Hadoop-as-a Service, Data-as –a –Service, and Data Analytics-as-a-service. Big data services are widely used in various sectors such as BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others.
Rise in need for ensuring high quality data with creating a channelized data flow in organizations is major driving factor which is expected to boost the global big data service market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements in big data solutions is expected to propel the global big data service market growth. Moreover, increase in usage of cloud based data analytics solution is expected to fuel the global big data service market growth. In addition to that, increase in demand for improving organization’s internal efficiency will grow the global big data service market growth.
However, data security and privacy concerns are expected to hamper the growth of global big data service market. Also, lack of big data IT skilled professional will affect the global big data service market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sales force, Splunk, IRI,and GoodData.
Market Taxonomy
By Solution
- Hadoop-as-a Service
- Data-as –a –Service
- Data Analytics-as-a-service
By Deployment
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprise Sizes
By End User
- BFSI
- IT & Telecommunication
- Retail & E-Commerce,
- Healthcare
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
