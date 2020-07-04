Autonomous Cars Market Size, Status And Growth Opportunities By 2028

A connected vehicle, along with internet connectivity, offers a driver, many smart choices, and benefits. The advantages include safety warnings, automated warning of accidents and improved engine controls. Autonomous or driverless cars are vehicles capable of maneuvering by themselves or by human assistance by detecting their surroundings nearby.

The autonomous vehicles industry is driven by the self-driving technologies promoting policy programs and policies. Policy officials collaborate with automotive developers to promote developments in the autonomous vehicle environment. Tech companies and car manufacturers are investing heavily in technologies to promote autonomous vehicle growth.

Driverless cars are essentially autonomous cars that have all of traditional cars ‘core competencies. The rise in road accidents is regarded as the most important driving factor for the technology contributors to the development of a stable, healthy and proficient transport network.

The Autonomous cars market has been segmented by level of autonomy (level-1, level-2, level-3, level-4), by type (internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), battery electric vehicle (BEV)).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Aptiv PLC

2. Autoliv Inc.

3. Baidu Inc.

4. BMW AG

5. Bosch GMBH,

6. Continental AG,

7. Daimler AG,

8. Fait Chrysler Automobiles,

9. Ford Motor Company,

10. General Motors Company,

11. Honda Motor Company Ltd.,

12. Hyundai Motor company,

13. Intel Corporation,

14. Jaguar Land Rover Limited,

15. Nissan Motor Company Ltd.,

16. Nvidia Corporation,

17. Subaru of America, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Level of Autonomy:

o Level-1

o Level-2

o Level-3

o Level-4

By Type:

o Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

o Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

o Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Level of Autonomy

o North America, by Type

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Level of Autonomy

o Western Europe, by Type

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Level of Autonomy

o Asia Pacific, by Type

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Level of Autonomy

o Eastern Europe, by Type

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Level of Autonomy

o Middle East, by Type

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Level of Autonomy

o Rest of the World, by Type

Objectives of this report:

o To assess regional and global market size for Autonomous cars market.

o Define major segments in the Autonomous cars industry and determine market shares and demand.

o To provide the Autonomous cars industry with a competitive scenario of major developments witnessed by main companies in the historical years.

o To determine key factors that control Autonomous cars market industry dynamics with their potential gravity over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Offers unique insights into the decision-making process for any category that may aid in strategic decision-making.

o Market size estimate of the regionally and internationally focused infotainment market for vehicles.

o Unique research methodology based on the dynamics of market.

o Recognition of major companies operating on the market with related innovations

o Scope to cover all potential categories that will assist all stakeholders in the Autonomous cars market industry.

