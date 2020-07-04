Asia-Pacific CAD Software Market Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2030

The popularity of CAD software in the automotive industry is one of the major driving factors for the APAC CAD software market. The requirement for high-quality components is increasing significantly in the automotive industry in APAC. Because of this, auto part buyers are also trying to focus on the quality of their products. In addition, numerous connected cars are predicted to be on the roads in the coming years, due to which automobile designers are becoming more inclined toward using advanced solutions supported by CAD software for developing error-free products.

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) computer-aided design (CAD) software market reached $2.3 billion and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2019­–2024). The market is growing due to the increasing usage of CAD in the automotive and packaging industries, and an increasing number of startup companies. CAD involves the use of computers for analyzing, creating, and simulating designs in order to generate technical documentation.

When geography is taken into consideration, China was the largest APAC CAD software market during the historical period, accounting for 31.9% of the regional revenue in 2018. The reason for this is the growing number of engineering universities and the expansion of the media & entertainment and automotive industries in the country. The highest CAGR is expected to be recorded by India during the forecast period due to the growing demand for CAD software from the aerospace & defense and automotive industries.

