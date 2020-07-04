Animal Health Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Cost Structure, Including Statista Comprehensive Data And 2028 Forecast Analysis

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Animal Health market.

The global animal health market size was valued at USD 47.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The market is largely driven by a significant rise in demand for protein food and increase in incidence of zoonotic and food-borne diseases globally. This unprecedented rise in disease prevalence has triggered companies to produce advanced vaccines and pharmaceuticals. The high demand has also resulted in subsequent increase in the number of companies undertaking consistent efforts to control pathogen contamination risks and food-borne diseases, which is contributing to the growth of the overall market for animal health.

In addition, rising number of government initiatives to promote animal health products is presumed to drive the overall market. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global population is approximately 7.3 billion and it is anticipated to reach around 9.7 billion by 2050, of which 795 million people are undernourished, as per the estimations of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The aforementioned statistics exemplify the urgent requirement to expand food supply through large-scale adoption of livestock. The heightened production of animal-based food products will lead to significant price reduction, facilitating easy access to food at affordable prices.

The market is driven by technological advancements in veterinary health care, and this is anticipated to offer future growth opportunities. These advancements include advent of efficient information management systems, animal owner mobile technology, and vaccine banks. High focus on innovation in animal health has given rise to certain measures that are strengthening market growth prospects. For instance, the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) is a public-private partnership to support collaborative research in order to boost innovation in veterinary pharmaceuticals in Europe.

Product Insights of Animal Health Market

Feed additives are bifurcated into two categories: nutritional and medicinal. The aforementioned categories cumulatively held a dominant share of over 35.0% in the market for animal health in 2019. The dominant share captured by the segment is presumed to be a consequence of consistent advancements in these products, including use of metabolic modifiers, enzymes, minerals, and probiotics. The aforementioned additives facilitate significant increase in muscle growth, thereby optimizing feed utilization.

In addition, high inclination of government health care organizations toward enhancement of agricultural practices and animal health is presumed to be responsible for growth of this segment. For instance, certain additives are permitted and recommended by the European Union to use in feed, which includes vitamins, antioxidants, and performance promoters.

Distribution Channel Insights

Pharmacies at hospitals and clinics accounted for the dominant share in the animal health market in 2019. Increasing number of hospital pharmacies, coupled with high procedural volume as a consequence of frequent readmission of pets for treatment, has supported segment growth. Retail channels and e-commerce platforms also accounted for a significant share in the total market.

Retail pharmacies for animal health products are expected to grow at a moderate rate throughout the forecast period. Major manufacturers rely on only licensed veterinarians and authorized distributors for the distribution of medications and vaccines. This is anticipated to propel the segment growth over the forecast period.E-commerce/online pharmacies selling animal health products are anticipated to witness exponential growth throughout the forecast period. This growth is believed to be a result of various advantages such as increased convenience for patients not willing to purchase medicines from retail or hospital pharmacies.

End-use Insights

Increase in incidence of zoonotic diseases caused by globalization and climate changes are expected to drive the demand for diagnostic procedures, which is expected to drive the point-of-care testing/in-house testing segment in the coming years. Increase in initiatives to create awareness among companion animal owners about the benefits and value of preventive care in pets is one of the key contributing factors for in-house testing in animal health. Tests such as ELISA have been proven an effective point-of-care test for heartworm diagnosis.

Availability of a wide range of treatment as well as diagnostic options in veterinary hospitals and clinics is a high impact rendering growth driver for this segment. Veterinary hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest share in terms of end use in 2019. The dominant share captured by this segment is a consequence of various applications such as clinical pathology, toxicology tests, and therapy.

Certain vaccines are only available in accredited veterinary hospitals and clinics, which is responsible for increasing the share of this end-use segment. Various government animal welfare organizations have issued guidelines for safety practices and standards to be implemented in veterinary hospitals and clinics, which has broadened the scope for segment growth over the past few years.

Animal

Type Insights of Animal Health Market

Production animals dominated the market in 2019. The substantial share captured by the segment is a consequence of high concern for food safety and sustainability by government healthcare organizations globally. Policymakers in various countries are striving to achieve total food security, which propels large-scale food production and results in greater rearing of livestock.

The policies are focused on long-term sustainability, which can be achieved through a combination of improving productivity and greater attention to livestock veterinary healthcare. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, in emerging economies, animal-based food products account for one-third of human protein consumption, leading to an increase in livestock productivity, which is critical to meet dietary needs of the growing human population. These factors cumulatively are responsible for the significant share captured by production animals in this segment.

Regional Insights of Animal Health Market

North America captured a substantial share in the global market in 2019, owing to a wide range of definitive measures adopted by government animal welfare organizations that are consistently working for overall improvement in animal health. Furthermore, technological advancements, rising incidence of zoonotic diseases, and increasing number of pet owners is expected to boost the market in this country. Collaborative efforts undertaken by major companies to enhance their R&D capabilities and ensure high quality standards are also anticipated to impel demand across this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a lucrative CAGR over the coming years. The high growth registered by this region is believed to be a consequence of consistent R&D investments by prominent players in the field of animal health and their efforts to commercialize branded and generic therapeutics at a relatively inexpensive price. The exponential growth is owing to growing awareness pertaining to pet nutrition and supplies and increasing disposable income.

Market Share Insights of Animal Health Market

The registered growth by the market for animal health is a result of extensive regional expansion strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborative research initiatives undertaken by major market players. For instance, in January 2018, Zoetis aquaculture division, PHARMAQ acquired Norland Sett Vaks to increase its product portfolio for vaccines. In March 2018, Merck completed the acquisition of Vallee S.A. This acquisition was carried out to expand the former companys animal health product portfolio and enhance its presence in Brazil. In December 2016, Bayer AG entered into an agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc. (BIVI) to acquire BIVIs Cydectin ovine and bovine endectocide products. This acquisition was carried out to widen Bayers product portfolio.

