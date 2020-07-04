Aircraft Flight Control System Market– Top Participant To Focus On Regional Expansion

Global Aircraft Flight Control System Market was valued US$10.50Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$16.84Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6.08% during a forecast.
Global Aircraft Flight Control System Market is segmented into by component, by platform, by type, by technology, by an end user, and by region. Based on the component, Aircraft Flight Control System Market is classified into Cockpit Controls, Primary FCC, Secondary FCC, Actuators, and Standby Attitude & Air Data Reference Unit. In platform are parted into Fixed Wing & Rotary Wing. In type are segmented into Commercial Fixed Wing Flight Control System, Military Fixed and UAV Flight Control System & Rotary Wing Flight Control System. In technology are divided into Fly by Wire, Power by Wire, and Hydro-mechanical Systems & Digital Fly by Wire. In end-user are spilt into Line fit & Retrofit. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Driving factors of aircraft flight control system market are due to increasing commercial aircrafts production, increase in adoption of connected aircraft solutions, growing IT expenditure among emerging nations and technological advancements for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced analytical systems, rising research & development activities to minimize weight, drag, and fuel consumption of aircraft, availability of massive amount of data generated from sensors and increases in the number of airport connections within the respective countries and rise in use of aircraft in military applications will boost the market for aircraft flight control system market. Limited manufacturing capacity of major aircraft manufacturing companies and limited lifespan can hamper the growth of Aircraft Flight Control System Market.
Based on Component, Cockpit Controls segment shares the largest market during the forecast period. Modern aircraft are increasingly reliant on automation for safe and efficient operation. Increasing aircraft production and delivery of it globally on account of increasing purchase for new aircraft from commercial and domestic airliners and rise in the global air passenger traffic will create more opportunity aircraft flight control system market.
In terms of Technology, Fly by Wire is projected to grow at fastest during the forecast period. Fly-by-wire (FBW) systems have fewer movable components, less wear, and tear, so less maintenance. Precision in control of control surface movement and a better interface with other aircraft (and engine) systems, including the Automatic flight control/director systems (what we ordinarily call Autopilot) and in an emergency the systems can be shut down and be transferred to the pilot will abetment the market in aircraft flight control system market.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies and a tremendous increase in passengerâ€™s traffic and flight hours, increased flight frequency along with rising preference of air travel, the region rapid changes in regulations to make aviation more advancing on the technology front and rise in disposal income can lead to the better market expansion in Aircraft Flight Control System Market.
Key players operating on the market are, BAE Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., MOOG, Inc., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Safran Electronics & Defense, UTC Aerospace Systems, Parker Hannifin India Pvt. Ltd., Nabtesco Corporation, Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH, Weststar Aviation Services, Mecaer Aviation Group, SAAB AB, Safran S.A. and UNITED TECHNOLOGIES.
