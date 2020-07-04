AI in Education Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2028

In terms of size and revenue (USD million), the report covers the global AI in education market data along with the current & upcoming development scenario, competitive landscape and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also lists the segments in key geographies that hold most of the market share of automotive adhesive tape. The industry study on AI in education market also includes a detailed analysis of the tapes market as well as leading manufacturer’s business profiles. The global market size of the AI in education market is projected to reach USD xx billion by 2028, powered by the growing growth of the AI in education market in developing economies.

The main purpose of the report is to direct the consumer to understand the AI in education market in terms of its concept, classification, the potential for AI in education market, the latest trends and the challenges facing the AI in education market. In-depth analysis and tests of the AI in education market were carried out while the study was being prepared. The readers of this report should find this report very useful in-depth in understanding the AI in education market. In the AI in education market article, the aspects and details are portrayed using charts, bar-graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations.

The global study on the AI in education market provides an overview of the history, present and future prospects of the market and the factors behind this growth. The business analysis by SWOT shows each player in the AI in education market in an extensive way the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

An overview is presented and reviewed by market policy, the regulatory scenario of the market, with details of key rules, regulations, plans and policy on the market, on the factors that impact various decision making within the global AI in education market. A detailed analysis of the market’s competitive landscape is provided in the AI in education market report, using a detailed company profile, project feasibility analysis, and several other AI in education market details. The report also outlines the impact of recent developments on future market growth projections.

Road network expansion coupled with government commitments to industrial and infrastructure development is the key factor behind this region’s market growth. Increasing domestic production in developing economies is also expected to increase vehicle sales in that region, with a favorable market impact in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

By Model:

Learner

Pedagogical

Domain

By Deployment:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP))

By Application:

Learning Platform & Virtual Facilitators

Intelligent Tutoring System (ITS)

Smart Content

Fraud & Risk Management

By End-Use:

Higher Education

K-12 Education

Corporate Learning

By Region:

North America

◦ North America, by Country

▪ US

▪ Canada

▪ Mexico

◦ North America, by Model

◦ North America, by Deployment

◦ North America, by Technology

◦ North America, by Application

◦ North America, by End-Use

Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Country

▪ Germany

▪ UK

▪ France

▪ Italy

▪ Spain

▪ The Netherlands

▪ Rest of Western Europe

◦ Western Europe, by Model

◦ Western Europe, by Deployment

◦ Western Europe, by Technology

◦ Western Europe, by Application

◦ Western Europe, by End-Use

Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Country

▪ China

▪ India

▪ Japan

▪ South Korea

▪ Australia

▪ Indonesia

▪ Rest of Asia Pacific

◦ Asia Pacific, by Model

◦ Asia Pacific, by Deployment

◦ Asia Pacific, by Technology

◦ Asia Pacific, by Application

◦ Asia Pacific, by End-Use

Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Country

▪ Russia

▪ Turkey

▪ Rest of Eastern Europe

◦ Eastern Europe, by Model

◦ Eastern Europe, by Deployment

◦ Eastern Europe, by Technology

◦ Eastern Europe, by Application

◦ Eastern Europe, by End-Use

Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Country

▪ UAE

▪ Saudi Arabia

▪ Qatar

▪ Iran

▪ Rest of Middle East

◦ Middle East, by Model

◦ Middle East, by Deployment

◦ Middle East, by Technology

◦ Middle East, by Application

◦ Middle East, by End-Use

Rest of the World

◦ Rest of the World, by Country

▪ South America

▪ Africa

◦ Rest of the World, by Model

◦ Rest of the World, by Deployment

◦ Rest of the World, by Technology

◦ Rest of the World, by Application

◦ Rest of the World, by End-Use

Major Companies: Amazon Web Services, Blackboard Inc., Blippar, Century Tech Limited, Cerevrum Inc., CheckiO, Pearson PLC, Volley.com, Trueshelf, Inc., Sofia Labs LLC, Querium Corporation, Knewton Inc., Cognii Inc., Elemental Path, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communication Inc., IBM Corproation, Jenzabar Inc., Content Technologies Inc., Yuguan Information Technology LLC (Liulishuo), Pixatel System Inc., PLEIQ, Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC.

