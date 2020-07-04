Adhesives And Sealants Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments

Adhesives are used to adhere different materials to form a single substance by binding them together and resisting their separation, whereas sealants are utilized to block the movement of fluids through openings or joints of a material. They offer excellent corrosion resistance at low cost, enhanced fatigue, and impact resistance to the product. Moreover, excellent flexibility, homogeneous distribution, and durable nature are the important trends and factors influencing the market confidently.

Water-based adhesives segment is expected to continue its lead throughout the analysis period. This is owing to inkling of major end-user industries namely packaging and construction toward water-based adhesive products; as solvent-based adhesive products are highly prone to volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

The polyurethane segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polyurethane sealants provide better tintability, adhesion, and abrasion resistance than silicone sealants.

The packaging industry generates the highest revenue in the market whereas the transportation industry records the highest CAGR. The demand for adhesives in the packaging industry is growing, with higher end-user applications. Online retail shopping has increased at a higher rate with rising internet technologies and web applications, which has largely supported the growth of the packaging industry.

In Asia-Pacific adhesives & sealants market, adhesives generated over USD 26.5 billion and sealants about USD 5.5 billion, based on revenue, in 2017. Increase in the number of female workers, rise in dual income nuclear families, growth in disposable income, and higher per capita expenditure on social and cultural factors are a few factors fueling up the demand in the Asia-Pacific market. Also, there is a rise in the government funding for public welfare in the region.

3M Co., Adhesive Technologies Corp., American Biltrite Inc., American Chemical Inc., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., Beardow & Adams Ltd, Benson Polymers Ltd., DowDuPont, Dymax, Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., ITW Performance Polymers, Jowat AG, LORD Corp., Mapei Spa, Master Bond, Ninghai Dingcheng Adhesive Co. Ltd., Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, The Reynolds Co., Wacker Chemie AG, Yokohama Industries are key players included in the Adhesives and Sealants market.

Scope of the Global Adhesives and Sealants Market:

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Formulating Technology:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot-melt

Reactive

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Application:

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Consumer/DIY

Automotive & Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Assembly

Others

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market by Sealant Resin:

Silicone

Polyurethane

Plastisol

Emulsion

Polysulfide

Butyl

Others

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market by Sealant Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

