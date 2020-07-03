Yield Monitoring Devices and Services Market 2020: New Vendors, Product Ideas, Future Scenario, Growth Aspects and Forecast 2027

Yield monitoring devices and services enable farmers to record yield data while harvesting in order to evaluate the effects of weather, fertilizers, pesticides and soil properties on the yield production. In the recent years owing to the applications of innovative technologies related to yield monitoring devices has resulted in the continual increase in the agricultural yield and help growers to substantially enhance their profitability. Implementation of these devices and services basically help in improving site-specific farming. Yield monitor and mapping services offer indispensable on-farm and off-farm benefits including real-time availability of farm information, a spatial database, which helps the agricultural producers make through evaluation of overall field conditions.

The rapidly increasing food demand owing to burgeoning population puts pressure on increasing agricultural yield which can be achieved through innovative & efficient yield monitoring solutions. This is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Latest technological advancements related to yield monitoring services which help to considerably save input cost related to seeds, chemicals, fertilizers, and fuel usage which is a key factor boosting the growth of the market.

Furthermore, government initiative in terms of subsidies persuade farmers to adopt different yield monitoring techniques, which offers growth momentum to the market. However, low awareness about yield monitoring services and lack of specialists along with low utilization of yield data are the factors that hamper the growth of the market. The emergence of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for monitoring yield is considered to offer ample growth opportunities in the market. Moreover, the adoption of high-end technology such as Internet of Things (IoT) related to yield monitoring also offer huge great opportunities to the growth of the market. The accurate and precise calibration of yield monitoring devices is a key market challenge which needs to be overcome by key market players to gain a stronghold in the market.

The report segments the market on the basis of technology, components, applications and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into guidance systems and remote sensing. The guidance systems is further segmented into Global Positioning System (GPS) and Geographic Information System (GIS), while remote sensing is further segmented into handheld and satellite. On the basis of applications the market is segmented intoOn the basis of applications the market is segmented into Variable Rate Application (VRA), Field Mapping, Soil Monitoring, Crop Scouting and Others.

The Variable Rate Application (VRA) is further segmented into Map-Based VRA and Sensor-Based VRA, while Field Mapping is further segmented into boundary mapping and drainage mapping. The soil monitoring is further segmented into moisture monitoring and nutrient monitoring segments. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (ROW).

Key market players extensively profiled in the report include Ag Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Precision Planting Inc., Raven Industries Inc., AgJunction Inc., AGCO Corporation , Trimble Navigation Limited (U.S.), Case IH (U.S.), TeeJet Technologies (U.S.), and Topcon Precision Agriculture (U.S.).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current & future market trends and emerging avenues for the growth of the market across the globe.

The report offers an overview of the government subsidies and its impact on the adoption rate of yield monitoring devices & services by farmers and agricultural producers across different countries

Latest industry trends such as automation, mechanization, and standardization of yield monitoring devices, along with real-time soil moisture management systems, are highlighted in the report.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014 and 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The report analyses the top impacting factors in detail and offers adoption rate analysis of the market on the basis of different segment across different countries.

Porters Five Forces analysis is offered in the report along with highlighting bargaining power of buyers and suppliers.

The report offers strategic analysis of financial status of key market players, and highlights market share of key vendors.

The report offers information on the status of new projects along with offering investment feasibility analysis of the same.

YIELD MONITORING DEVICES AND SERVICES MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

Yield Monitoring Device And Services Market By Technology Guidance Systems Global Positioning System (GPS) Geographic Information System (GIS) Remote Sensing Handheld Satellite

Yield Monitoring Device And Services Market By Application

Variable Rate Application (VRA) Map-Based VRA Sensor-Based VRA

Field Mapping Boundary Mapping Drainage Mapping

Soil Monitoring Moisture Monitoring Nutrient Monitoring

Crop Scouting

Others

Yield Monitoring Device And Services Market By Geography North America U.S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe Germany U.K. France Others APAC Australia China Japan India Others Rest Of The World (ROW) Middle East Africa Others

Yield Monitoring Device And Services Market By Company Ag Leader Technology Deere & Company Precision Planting Inc. Raven Industries Inc. AgJunction Inc. AGCO Corporation Trimble Navigation Limited Case IH TeeJet Technologies Topcon Precision Agriculture



