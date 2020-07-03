WebRTC Market Growth Projection to 2027 | Dialogic Corporation, Frozen Mountain, Oracle Corporation

WebRTC Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services); End User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Education, Others) and Geography

The webRTC or web real-time communication technology combines application programming interfaces (API) and communication protocols to enable real-time communications through P2P connectivity. Developments in cloud communication and the advent of 5G are expected to add immensely in the current market scenario offering high definition video conferencing and more evolved communication means.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Dialogic Corporation, Frozen Mountain, Oracle Corporation, Plivo Inc., Polycom (Plantronics, Inc), Quobis, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., Telestax, TokBox Inc. (Nexmo), Twilio Inc.

The webRTC market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the forecast period on account of rapid advancements in the field of communication through web technology. Consumer dem and for effective communication through screen-sharing, real-time messaging, and video conferencing is further expected to fuel the growth of the webRTC market. Increasing security and privacy remain significant concerns influencing market growth. Nevertheless, the emergence of 5G would offer a host of opportunities for the players operating in the webRTC market.

