Water Testing And Analysis Market– Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2026

Water Testing and Analysis Market is segmented by test, by product, by end user and by region. Test employed are further sub-segmented into physiochemical, bacteriological, others. Based on product, water testing and analysis market is segmented into portable, bench-top, others. Environmental, industrial, others are end user segments of water testing and analysis market.Â Physio-chemical segment is leading segment in the water testing and analysis Market followed by Bacteriological tests.
Report covers the in-depth analysis of market trends and forecast, key development, macro and micro economic analysis of region that will give comprehensive picture of the market by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period driven by multiplying population and increasing disposable income.The report also covers the key and dominant players by region and competitive landscape that will help decision makers to decide market entry strategies and will enable to take informed decisions.
Water borne deceases like typhoid, jaundice, etc are major factors driving the global water testing and analysis Market. Increasing awareness about the quality of water in industrial and Environmental areas is further accelerating the water testing and analysis Market. Waste water generating from Environmental areas and various industries are creating an opportunities to water testing and analysis Market. Strict regulatory norms for maintaining high standards in water quality in the industries are favoring the growth of global water testing and analysis Market.
Handheld and bench top equipment like electronic meters are available to test parameters including pH, turbidity, and electrical conductivity. Bench top and portable instruments are available to measure oxidation-reduction potential (ORP), dissolved oxygen and CO2, total dissolved solids (TDS), and total hydrocarbons. Portable products held major share in 2017 that provide an accurate and precise technologies for monitoring water quality.
Key players in the industry that are profiled analyzed and bench-marked are-
Co., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Myron L Company, Global Treat, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, CHEMetrics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tintometer GmbH, ABB Ltd. Agilent Technologies IncDanaher Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Horiba, Ltd., LaMotte Company, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Perkin Elmer Corp., etc. Emerson Electric General Electric Company, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Eisenmann Corp., and Honeywell International Inc. are leading players of water testing and analysis Market.
Scope of the Global Water Testing and Analysis Market
Water Testing and Analysis Market By Test Type:
Physio-chemical
Bacteriological
Others
Water Testing and Analysis Market By Product Type:
Portable
Bench-top
Others
Water Testing and Analysis Market By End-User:
Residential
Industrial
Others
Water Testing and Analysis Market By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America.
