Vehicle Window and Sealing Systems Market Report with Global Outlook of Opportunities 2025

The global automotive window and sealing systems market is forecasted to reach $38.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to factors such as growth in the vehicle market and efforts made by automotive OEMs toward increasing the fuel economy of vehicles through the use of modified polymers.

On the basis of component, the automotive window and sealing systems market is categorized into glass run channel, waist belt seal, roof ditch molding, hood seal, trunk seal, front windshield seal, door seal, rear windshield seal, sunroof seal, encapsulated glass, corner molding, and end cap. Of these, glass run channel dominated the market in 2017, accounting for around 15% market share in terms of value.

Drivers

The automotive window and sealing systems market is predominantly driven by the growing vehicle market and continuous efforts by automotive OEMs toward increasing the fuel economy of vehicles through the use of modified polymers. Urbanization, around the world, has been on the rise, particularly in the developing and densely populated countries of the world such as China and India.

Automotive Window and Sealing Systems Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the global automotive window and sealing systems market are Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., Magna International Inc., MINTH Group Ltd., PPAP Automotive Limited, DURA Automotive Systems, TOYODA GOSEI Co. Ltd., Lauren Manufacturing Company, Henniges Automotive, and Hutchinson.