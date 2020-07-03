Toilet Paper Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation, Sofidel

Currently, the piece of paper has curved into a huge, booming industry with the large number of toilet paper factories and industrial units. This boom has generated great waves in the entire toilet industry and the manufacturers of toilet paper in today’s time have given us a diversity of types of this basic household item that vary in terms of their texture, color, production process, style, size, durability, cost, and feel. There are numerous factories that are into the manufacturing of different types of toilet paper. Toilet paper is also available in different types of textures and maybe moistened or perfumed. To moderate roughness of the toilet paper companies generally use a light coating of aloe, lotion or wax worked into the paper.

Latest released the research study on Global Toilet Paper Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Toilet Paper Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Toilet Paper. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Procter and Gamble (United States), Kimberly-Clark (United States), Georgia-Pacific (United States), Metsa Group (France), Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden), Seventh Generation (United States), Oji Holdings (Japan), Sofidel (Italy), Reckitt Benckiser (United Kingdom) and Henkel (Germany).

Market Drivers

Rising Awareness Regarding Health and Hygiene among Consumers

Increase Demand from Hospitality Industry

Market Trend

Product Advancement by Manufacturers to Cater to an Extensive Consumer Base

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Organic Tissue Papers

Challenges

Using Dry Toilet Paper Excessively Can Lead To Skin Irritation

The Global Toilet Paper Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ply Toilet Paper (One Ply, Two-Ply, Three Ply), Bamboo Toilet Paper, Pulp Paper, Recycled Paper), Application (Household, Commercial), Colors (White, Natural, Others), Size (Standard, Jumbo, Jumbo Junior), Packaging Type (Sheets, Rolls), Grade (Low Grade, Mid-Grade, Premium)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Toilet Paper Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

